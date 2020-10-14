Warm and humid conditions expected for the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Variable winds are expected Wednesday in a land and sea breeze pattern with interior clouds and isolated to scattered showers.
A weak cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will stall over the western half of the state on Friday and Saturday bringing an extended period of light winds and widespread rainfall to the western Hawaiian Islands through the weekend.
Unsettled weather with light winds will linger into the first half of next week.
