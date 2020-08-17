Warm and dry conditions expected to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will prevail through the week.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.

Shower coverage may increase through the second half of the week due to a combination of an upper disturbance in the area and deep tropical moisture moving in from the southeast.

