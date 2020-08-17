HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will prevail through the week.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.
Shower coverage may increase through the second half of the week due to a combination of an upper disturbance in the area and deep tropical moisture moving in from the southeast.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Warm and dry conditions expected to kick off the week
- Social Scene: Ohana Help Desk
- How to know if you are getting a $500 stimulus check in August
- Newsfeed Now: Wildfires in the West; DNC gets underway this week
- Resilient Rottweiler survives wildfire; reunites with family