Vog to slowly drift northward with southeasterly winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Winds will weaken and veer east southeasterly beginning tonight in response to two approaching fronts passing nearby to the north this week.

As the winds shift, vog will also make its way up over the smaller islands by Tuesday into Wednesday.

A ridge aloft north of the state will build over Hawaii which will keep conditions stable through the next several days.

Blockage from the Big Island will cause sea breezes to set up in many areas by Monday afternoon. Afternoon clouds and showers will form over island interiors and bring a chance for rain, followed by clearing at night.

This diurnal wind pattern will continue through Wednesday night as the first front approaches and skirts by to the north on Tuesday followed by the second front following a similar path on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a shower band from a dissipated front to the north will move in and bring some additional showers across the state on Tuesday.

A fast moving high behind the second front will usher in breezy trade winds on Thursday that will continue through the holiday weekend.

Clouds and light showers will focus over windward and mauka areas.