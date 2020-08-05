Uptick in showers expected Wednesday evening

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trades in place through early next week, with the trades peaking over the weekend.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower occasionally spilling leeward. A disturbance moving through aloft is expected to increase shower coverage and intensity Wednesday night through early Friday.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories