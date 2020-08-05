Uptick in showers expected Wednesday evening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trades in place through early next week, with the trades peaking over the weekend.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower occasionally spilling leeward. A disturbance moving through aloft is expected to increase shower coverage and intensity Wednesday night through early Friday.

