Uptick in showers expected Thursday, with moderate to breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trades in place through early next week, with the trades peaking over the weekend.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower occasionally spilling leeward.

A disturbance moving through aloft is expected to bring a more shower pattern to the area through Friday, with drier conditions moving in over the weekend through early next week.

