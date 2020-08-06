Uptick in showers expected Thursday, with moderate to breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trades in place through early next week, with the trades peaking over the weekend.
Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower occasionally spilling leeward.
A disturbance moving through aloft is expected to bring a more shower pattern to the area through Friday, with drier conditions moving in over the weekend through early next week.
