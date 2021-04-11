Upper-level system brings heavy downpours, thunderstorms and snow

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A slow moving trough aloft will maintain unsettled conditions over mainly the eastern half of the state through Monday.

Northeasterly trade winds will gradually strengthen over Kauai and Oahu tonight and Monday, while lighter winds and lingering instability maintain chances for spotty showers and thunderstorms across Maui County and the Big Island.

Moderate northeasterly trade winds and a typical pattern of windward and mauka showers will prevail Tuesday through Thursday, with an increase in showers possible over some areas Friday and Saturday.