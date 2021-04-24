Upper disturbance brought thunderstorms to Hawaii island

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy trade wind weather will continue through Sunday as a high pressure ridge lingers north of the state.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas.

Winds will weaken and veer to a more southeast direction on Monday as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.

Lighter large scale winds will allow local scale land and sea breezes to develop through Wednesday.

The cold front is forecast to stall and dissipate near Kauai on Wednesday.

A new high pressure system moving into the region will cause trade winds to gradually strengthen from Thursday onward.