Unstable weather will continue through Friday across the state, with possible thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A wet pattern unfolding over the eastern end of the state will support increasing rainfall coverage through Friday due to an upper disturbance in the area.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Some showers may become heavy and lead to localized flooding concerns where the showers become concentrated for any duration.

In addition to the rainfall, a few thunderstorms will be possible through Friday. Conditions should gradually improve over the weekend as drier air moves in and the upper disturbance shifts away from the state.

Elsewhere, showers will favor the typical windward areas with some making into leeward locations, especially through the overnight and early morning hours.