HONOLULU (KHON2) – A low northwest of the islands will move away from the area, but a moist and unstable southerly wind flow will remain in place through Monday.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms statewide through Sunday, but heavy rainfall will be most likely over Oahu and Kauai County.

A gradual drying trend is expected Monday, with winds becoming light.

The light winds will combine with a stable island atmosphere by midweek, with much fewer showers expected.