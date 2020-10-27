HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled wet weather will prevail over the next several days as deep low pressure to the north pushes a front across portions of the island chain.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

While heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop anywhere, the greatest threat for heavy flooding rainfall will be over the western half of the state through Wednesday.

The low will remain north of the state Thursday and Friday, likely sending bands of showers across the state. The low will lift away to the northeast during the weekend, decreasing the threat for heavy showers

Latest Stories on KHON2