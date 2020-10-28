Unsettled weather to continue through Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather, including spotty heavy showers and thunderstorms, will continue through Thursday, mainly along and ahead of a weak front that pass over much of the state.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The front will move from Kauai and reach Oahu Wednesday afternoon, then stall and gradually dissipate over Maui County Wednesday night and Thursday.

West winds will bring less humid conditions and will send shallow shower bands over the islands Friday and Saturday, followed by a brief return of light trade winds early next week.

Latest Stories on KHON2