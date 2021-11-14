Unsettled weather lingers to start new week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Unsettled weather is slated to continue through tonight with possible improvements Monday and Monday night.

An upper level disturbance is set to move across the island chain from west to east tonight and Monday, enhancing on a stationary area of clouds and showers now in place across the region.

Also, a front will stall near Kauai and Oahu tonight, then dissipate or pass north of the islands as a trough on Tuesday.

A light easterly wind flow will return on Tuesday, and continue into the second half of the work week.