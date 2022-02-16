Unsettled weather is expected through Friday, High Surf Warning remains in effect for most of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An extended period of unsettled weather is expected, with a surface trough lingering in the vicinity of the islands and several slow-moving disturbances aloft moving through the region.

Prevailing moderate northeast to east trade winds will have showers favoring windward and mauka areas during nights and mornings, and interior and leeward areas during the afternoon and early evening hours.

A few of the showers could produce some locally heavy downpours each afternoon, and a thunderstorm or two will be possible mainly during the afternoon hours Wednesday and Thursday as a very cold upper-level low moves over the island chain.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Warning on Feb. 16, for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu and for west-facing shores of the Big Island.

NWS also issued a High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores of Molokai and for north-facing shores of Maui.

According to NWS, a large west-northeast swell will continue to generate large breaking waves along most north and west-facing shores of the island chain on Wednesday.

NWS said this swell will begin to gradually lower on Wednesday night, but surf will likely remain within the High Surf Advisory criteria along shorelines exposed to this swell through early Thursday morning.

Surfers can expect surf from nine to 12 feet high. As a precautionary, NWS said know your limits — when in doubt, do not go out.

The High Surf Warning will remain in effect until Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.