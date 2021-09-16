Unsettled weather are expected to continue until Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather will linger mainly over the western islands of Kaua’i and Oahu today as we transition to a more stable weather pattern.

High pressure will build in east of the low as it moves away from the state with strengthening trade winds and drier trends into Sunday.

Brief passing showers will develop over the typical windward and mountain areas of each island.

Another upper level disturbance may bring increasing showers along with decreasing trade wind speeds from Sunday into early next week.