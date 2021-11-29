Unsettled weather across the state is expected, trade winds may decrease by Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An upper level low just east of the islands will move into Big Island and Maui this morning.

Instability associated with this low will produce wet unsettled weather across the state. The highest rainfall amounts are forecast over windward and mountain areas favoring Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.

The high-pressure ridge far north of the island chain and the approaching low will produce breezy to windy trade winds today with the strongest winds over mountain and leeward areas of all islands.

Trade wind speeds will slowly decrease through the week, becoming light and variable on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another round of unsettled wet weather will develop from Friday into the weekend as another upper low combines forces with a cold front bringing widespread rainfall to all islands.