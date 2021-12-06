Typical trade wind weather is expected to return late Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A kona low will linger just west-northwest of Kauai this morning drifting slowly westward through Wednesday.

A large band of heavy rain associated with this low will also track slowly westward across the state. Expect widespread heavy rainfall with this system, especially under the large heavy rain band, capable of producing catastrophic flooding, and strong gusty southerly winds through Wednesday.

The heaviest rainfall currently over Maui County this morning will slowly drift westward into Oahu and Kauai later this morning. Improving weather conditions will start over the eastern side of the state by late Tuesday with drier air slowly spreading into the western islands on Wednesday.

More typical trade wind weather will return from late Wednesday onward.