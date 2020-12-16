HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through Saturday, becoming breezy to locally windy on Friday.
Two disturbances moving into the islands will produce a period of wet trade wind weather lasting through Friday.
A few thunderstorms will develop over Kauai and Niihau Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms and heavy showers are possible for East Maui Thursday through Thursday night, and for the Big Island through Thursday night.
More typical trade winds return on Saturday, with passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas.
