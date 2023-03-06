Today cold front number one is passing over the island chain. As of 10 a.m., the front was over Oahu, pressing southeast. Rain, moderate at times, can be expected with this cold front.

The front will be over Maui County later this afternoon and will affect the Big Island overnight tonight into Tuesday morning.

The front will get hung up over Hawaii County and scattered showers will linger, especially on the Kona side, until it dissipates during the day on Tuesday. Rain totals of around .25” should be the average amount of rainfall with cold front number one with some local areas getting a little more.

Cold front number two will begin to affect Kauai early Tuesday afternoon with rain showers, moderate at times, which will be very similar to how cold front number one impacted the islands.

This second front will then bring scattered showers to Oahu beginning late Tuesday night into Wednesday early morning. Since the front will pass over Oahu during the cooler overnight hours, it will most likely dump less rain than cold front number one did, but still enough to have wet roads in its wake for the Wednesday morning commute.

This front is expected to start bringing Maui County rain Wednesday morning and Hawaii County later Wednesday afternoon and into the night before drifting off to the east. Rain totals of .10” to .30” can be expected with cold front number two.

The only other weather concern for this forecast period is the stronger winds we are expecting Wednesday into Thursday after cold front number two passes. Wind out of the west-southwest at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph is possible, but should be short-lived, only lasting until late Wednesday night, possibly into the early morning hours of Thursday.

After cold front number two passes and the winds weaken, we are going to have a fantastic streak of nice weather from Thursday until the middle of the workweek next week. The trades don’t look as if they will be well established, with high pressure over the state, but the weather will be terrific outside of that. Log onto KHON2.com to get the latest weather information and forecasts for Hawaii.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch starting Tuesday morning through Friday afternoon for Big Island and Haleakala summits.