Tsunami Watch for Hawaii canceled after 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Kuril Islands

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a Tsunami Watch for Hawaii because of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Kuril Islands. The warning has since been removed; preliminary readings show only small waves were generated. They are awaiting confirmation using sea level measurements.
