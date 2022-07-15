HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for waters southeast of the Big Island. The islands are not under a warning.

NWS said, “Hawaiian offshore waters beyond 40 nautical miles out to 240 nautical miles including the portion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument east of French Frigate Shoals, which is located east of Hawaii Island.”

According to NWS, seas are given as significant wave height, which is the average height of the highest one-third of the waves. Individual waves may be more than twice the significant wave height.

Breezy trade winds will increase in strength with gusty winds from Saturday into Sunday as weakening Hurricane Darby passes south of the island chain.

These stronger winds may approach wind advisory levels and critical fire weather thresholds in some of our leeward areas on Saturday.

Shower activity will increase on Saturday and Saturday night, especially for portions of Maui and the Big Island.

Windward and mountain areas will see the highest rainfall coverage each day with gusty winds and less shower activity over leeward areas.

The weather pattern returns to a moderate to breezy trade wind regime from Monday onward with passing showers mainly over windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.