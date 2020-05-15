Live Now
KHON2 News at 4

Tropical storm to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Florida

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trough of low pressure is located over the Straits of Florida and continues to produce disorganized shower activity and gusty winds across the Florida Keys, portions of extreme South Florida and the Northwest Bahamas.

Gradual development of this system is expected, and it will likely become a tropical or subtropical storm by late Friday or Saturday when it is located near the Northwest Bahamas.

It has a high (70 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a high (80 percent) chance during the next five days.

Later in the weekend and early next week, the system is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system tomorrow,

Regardless of development, the disturbance will continue to bring heavy rainfall to portions of the Florida Keys, Southeast Florida and the Bahamas through Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force wind gusts are also possible across that area during the next day or two. In addition, hazardous marine conditions are expected along the Florida east coast and in the Bahamas where Gale Warnings are in effect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 64°
Showers ending early
Showers ending early 40% 82° 64°

Friday

82° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 66°

Saturday

81° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 81° 68°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Monday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Clear
10%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

1 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
66°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
69°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

Trending Stories