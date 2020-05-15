Tropical storm to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Florida

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trough of low pressure is located over the Straits of Florida and continues to produce disorganized shower activity and gusty winds across the Florida Keys, portions of extreme South Florida and the Northwest Bahamas.

Gradual development of this system is expected, and it will likely become a tropical or subtropical storm by late Friday or Saturday when it is located near the Northwest Bahamas.

It has a high (70 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a high (80 percent) chance during the next five days.

Later in the weekend and early next week, the system is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system tomorrow,

Regardless of development, the disturbance will continue to bring heavy rainfall to portions of the Florida Keys, Southeast Florida and the Bahamas through Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force wind gusts are also possible across that area during the next day or two. In addition, hazardous marine conditions are expected along the Florida east coast and in the Bahamas where Gale Warnings are in effect.