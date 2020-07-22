Tropical storm Douglas strengthens to a category 1 hurricane

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tropical Storm Douglas has strengthened to a category 1 hurricane Wednesday, according to the Pacific Hurricane Center.

This is the first hurricane of the 2020 eastern Pacific season, with wind speeds up to 75 mph.

Douglas has resumed strengthening, after remaining steady for almost 24 hours. The system has developed a ragged eye during the past couple of hours.

The system is expected to reach the islands beginning with Hawaii Island on late Sunday into early Monday.

