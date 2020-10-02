Tropical moisture could trigger heavy showers through Saturday morning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Winds will remain light through Saturday as a weak trough of low pressures passes from east to west across the area. Passing showers will accompany the troughs passage with a few thunderstorms not out of the question. A more typical trade wind weather pattern will return Sunday and linger through early next week. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas. Winds will become lighter once again around Wednesday as a front approaches from the northwest.