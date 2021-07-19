Tropical depression Guillermo may bring showers to the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

Breezy to locally strong trade winds will persist through the week, occasionally delivering clouds and showers that will primarily dampen windward areas. A few light sprinkles spreading leeward will do little to help the parched landscape. A diffuse NW-SE oriented band of showery low clouds will pass over the islands overnight, providing at least some rainfall to most windward locales.

Strong high pressure far N of the islands will change little on Tuesday, then gradually drift W over the next several days. Locally strong trade winds will continue in the short term, then ease only slightly the next couple of days. Sustained wind speeds and gusts have remained below Wind Advisory criteria, and thus the Advisory for the Big Island’s Kohala District has been cancelled.

Confidence is high that most of the increased moisture from the remnants of Felicia will pass S of the islands, but some peripheral moisture may increase trade showers Thursday into Friday. A more significant slug of low-level moisture, associated with the remnants of Guillermo, may be near the islands late next weekend.