Tropical depression expected to form near Florida this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A broad and elongated area of low pressure is located over the Straits of Florida and continues to produce disorganized shower activity and gusty winds from portions of South Florida and the Northwest Bahamas northeastward over the adjacent Atlantic waters.

Gradual development is still expected, and the system is likely to become a tropical or subtropical depression or storm on Saturday while it passes the Northwest Bahamas and moves north-northeastward over the Atlantic waters east of Florida.

It has a high (80 percent) change of formation during the next 48 hours and five days. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance tomorrow morning, if necessary.

Later in the weekend and early next week, the system is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic east of the Carolinas.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 66°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 67°

Sunday

82° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 68°

Monday

79° / 67°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 79° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 68°

Thursday

81° / 68°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

10 PM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
67°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

