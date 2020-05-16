Tropical depression expected to form near Florida this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A broad and elongated area of low pressure is located over the Straits of Florida and continues to produce disorganized shower activity and gusty winds from portions of South Florida and the Northwest Bahamas northeastward over the adjacent Atlantic waters.

Gradual development is still expected, and the system is likely to become a tropical or subtropical depression or storm on Saturday while it passes the Northwest Bahamas and moves north-northeastward over the Atlantic waters east of Florida.

It has a high (80 percent) change of formation during the next 48 hours and five days. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance tomorrow morning, if necessary.

Later in the weekend and early next week, the system is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic east of the Carolinas.