Trades to weaken as the weekend approaches

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue into Friday, followed by slightly weaker trades this weekend.

The trades will continue to transport low clouds and brief showers into windward facing sections of the state, especially during nights and mornings.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Background flow is forecast to become even lighter next week. which will likely allow afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop.

A small craft advisory remain in effect for parts of Hawaii and Maui Counties.