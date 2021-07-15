Trades to turn windy over the weekend as high pressure strengthens up north

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep moderate trades in place this morning, with the trades ramping up to breezy levels this afternoon through Saturday.

The trades are expected to become windy Sunday through early next week as high pressure strengthens north of the islands chain.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the forecast period, particularly and night and during the early morning hours, with a few showers spilling into leeward communities at times due to the strength of the trades.

A small craft advisory is in effect for most of the state.