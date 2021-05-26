Trades to remain through Friday, light and variable winds for Memorial Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak high pressure ridge north of the islands will produce light to moderate trade winds through Friday.

A low pressure system passing far north of the region will break down the ridge this weekend producing light winds with land and sea breezes from Saturday through Memorial Day.

Expect hot and humid conditions during this stable variable wind weather pattern. A high pressure system building in from the west on Tuesday will allow moderate trade winds to return lasting through the end of the week.