Trades to ease off, eventually replaced with Kona winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The high pressure system north of the islands will slowly drift eastward as a cold front moves into the Central Pacific from the west.

Easterly trade winds will diminish on Monday, and veer to the southeastly and southerly direction by Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front.

A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Clouds and showers along the frontal band will produce widespread rain, heavy at times, with a few thunderstorms.

Colder air behind the front will bring drying trends with below normal temperatures spreading across the islands from Wednesday into the weekend.