HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds are slowly dropping off and will continue to do so through Friday as weakening high pressure north of the state moves closer the islands.

Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts with the stray leeward spillover.

Winds will veer southerly over the weekend as a front approaches from the west.

Rather dry weather should prevail Saturday ahead of the boundary, with the front then introducing widespread showers while and shifting winds to the north and northeast with its Sunday passage.

The front will likely hang up near Maui County by Monday.

Trade wind weather is expected from Tuesday through the middle of next week.