Trades return to the islands with scattered showers this weekend

Weather Blog

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A land and sea breeze pattern will prevail into Saturday as a surface ridge remains stalled near Kauai. Rather dry conditions will produce limited rainfall over windward and northern slopes tonight.

A passing upper level disturbance may trigger a few more showers on Saturday, mainly on the Big Island and along a front that will stall near Kauai. Light to moderate trade winds will build late Saturday into Monday, then break down on Tuesday.

A front may move down parts of the island chain late Wednesday or Thursday.

