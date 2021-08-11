Trades remain light to moderate, but a boost is coming

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surface high pressure system centered northeast of the islands will maintain trade winds across the area through early next week.

Trades are currently light to moderate, but a boost will come this Friday to locally strong, and continue through Saturday night as the high shifts closer to the islands.

A gradual softening of the trades will then follow through Monday as a surface trough approaches the islands from the east.

An upper level disturbance accompanying the low level feature will help enhance some of the showers on Monday.

There are no watches, warnings or advisories at this time.