HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island will continue to experience moderate trade winds through Friday, while lighter trade winds shift southeasterly at times across the rest of the island chain.

Minimal showers will continue over windward slopes, and daytime sea breezes will produce clouds and isolated showers over some leeward areas each afternoon.

Trade winds and windward rainfall will increase during the weekend.