Trade winds will weaken until Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high-pressure ridge far north of the islands will keep light to moderate trade winds in the forecast through Tuesday as a surface trough north of the islands keeps the trade winds weaker than normal.

An upper-level low lingering northeast of the island chain will produce passing showers for windward and mountain areas, especially over the eastern islands of Maui and the Big Island.

The upper low will move over the islands from Wednesday onward as trade winds strengthen increasing wind speed and producing wet weather trends across the state lasting through the weekend.