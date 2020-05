HONOLULU (KHON2)

Expect moderate to breezy trade winds to continue for one more day then lighten up from Tuesday through Friday as a low pressure trough moves in north of the island chain.

Fairly stable weather conditions will trend towards more rain shower activity through the week due to the added instability from this trough.

Moderate trade winds return this weekend with lingering showers as a high pressure system builds in over the Central Pacific basin.