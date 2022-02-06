Trade winds will weaken mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A trade wind weather pattern can be expected over the next couple of days as a ridge of high pressure lies north of the state.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining dry.

Winds will become lighter beginning Wednesday as a frontal system approaches from the northwest.

The airmass will remain stable so shower activity will remain limited.

A new high will be building in to our north by next weekend with a trade wind weather pattern expected to return.