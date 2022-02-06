Trade winds will weaken mid-week

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A trade wind weather pattern can be expected over the next couple of days as a ridge of high pressure lies north of the state.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining dry.

Winds will become lighter beginning Wednesday as a frontal system approaches from the northwest.

The airmass will remain stable so shower activity will remain limited.

A new high will be building in to our north by next weekend with a trade wind weather pattern expected to return.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 14 2022 05:45 am