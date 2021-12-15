Trade winds will trend down by Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trades will trend down and shift out of the east to southeast direction through the second half of the week, then become strong out of the east late in the weekend through early next week as high pressure builds to the north.

Clouds and showers will favor the typical windward locations into the weekend. Although confidence remains low at this point, a return of a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west.