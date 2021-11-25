Trade winds will spread statewide then decline by Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect moderate trade winds to spread across the islands today, then gradually decline Friday into Saturday.

An increase in moisture over the eastern end of the state today will boost rainfall there, particularly over windward Big Island and east Maui.

The remainder of the state will remain on the drier side with some scattered showers through the end of the week. Breezy trade winds will likely return Sunday into early next week.