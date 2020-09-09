Trade winds will slightly increase Wednesday and Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will increase a notch Wednesday and Thursday, and then decrease slowly over the weekend.
Clouds and showers will focus over windward slopes mainly at night and into the early morning hours.
