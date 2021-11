HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will favor afternoon clouds and a few showers over leeward and sheltered areas while isolated thunderstorms will be possible over Leeward Big Island.

Moderate trades will return by Friday and will strengthen to breezy by Sunday. During this time, a return to typical trade wind weather can be expected with clouds and showers focused over windward and mauka areas.