HONOLULU (KHON2) – The trade winds will shift slightly this week, blowing from a more east-northeast direction and decreasing in strength slightly from Sunday through Tuesday.

Still further trade wind weakening and wind direction shift from the east is expected from Wednesday through Friday as an approaching cold front north of the state will tend to weaken an approaching high pressure system far north of the islands.

Weather conditions in this pattern will feel like typical trade winds for most islands through the next seven days.

Cloud bands moving through the trade winds will bring periods of passing showers to windward and mountain areas, mainly in the overnight to early morning hours.