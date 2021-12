HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trades will trend slightly lighter today before a gradual strengthening trend sets in from Friday through Saturday, as a strong surface high sets up shop north of the islands.

Clouds and showers will favor the typical windward areas into the weekend. A wet trade wind pattern is expected early next week aided by an upper-level low west and south of the islands.