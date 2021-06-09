HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will persist into the first half of next week as a surface high remains north of the islands.

The moderate to strong trades though will ease off a notch or two over the weekend as a weakening front approaches the islands from the north.

The remnants of this front may bring an uptick in trade showers early next week to the northern islands.

These trade showers will favor the windward and mountain areas, while the leeward side, especially the smaller islands, continues to dry.

A small craft advisory remains in effect.