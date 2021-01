HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will gradually increase over the next couple of days as high pressure builds northeast of the state.

Showers will favor windward slopes, with a few heavy showers possible as an upper trough lingers across the islands.

Trade winds will shift out of the east to east-southeast and become breezy and gusty over the weekend and into early next week.