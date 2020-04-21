HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds with a stable land and sea breeze pattern will continue for the next day or so, as a surface ridge stalled near Kauai maintains southeasterly winds across the region.

Trade winds will gradually build back over the state late Wednesday and Thursday as the ridge retreats to the north. Expect little rainfall today and Wednesday over most areas, followed by a return to a typical pattern windward showers Thursday.

Trade winds will likely increase during the weekend and hold through the middle of next week.