Trade winds will decrease over the next few days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the islands will decrease in strength over the next few days as a cold front moves through the northeast Pacific, causing a weakening trend in local area trade winds.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds remain in the forecast today, becoming light to moderate trades with modified sea breezes from Wednesday to Friday.

Fairly dry weather trends will continue with isolated to scattered shower coverage mainly over windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours. These mostly fair weather conditions will last into the upcoming weekend.

