HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through the week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations each day as pockets of moisture move through.

Outside of a few afternoon showers over the Kona slopes, expect the dry conditions to continue for our leeward areas.

Increasing moisture along with an upper disturbance moving into the area may lead to better shower coverage next weekend.