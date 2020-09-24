Trade winds will continue into the weekend, but winds will diminish on Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will continue into the weekend, but winds will diminish on Sunday, then remain light for most of next week.

An area of enhanced moisture passing through with the trades will bring a few extra windward showers to the smaller islands, then depart by Thursday night.

Just a few brief windward showers are expected the next couple of days, and the light winds will keep mostly dry weather in place into next week. 

