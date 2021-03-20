Trade winds will begin to ease off at start of week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A showery trade wind pattern will continue tonight, along with breezy to windy conditions.

Strong winds will continue on Sunday, although we should see a drier trade wind pattern take hold.

This drier trade wind pattern will hold through Monday, with winds gradually lowering.

As a front moves closer Monday night and Tuesday, and land and sea breeze pattern will develop, with showers favoring areas near the coast Monday night and the island interiors on Tuesday.

More unsettled weather may develop Tuesday night and linger through late next week as a front moves into the island chain and stalls out.

