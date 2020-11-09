Trade winds will become windy

HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure northeast of the state will move closer to the islands through mid week, with moderate to breezy trades becoming windy Wednesday through Thursday.

A band of low clouds and showers will bring wet conditions to windward areas late tonight and Monday, with showers also reaching leeward areas.

A bit wetter than normal trade wind pattern is then expected to hold in place Monday night through Thursday.

Showers coverage will be greatest over windward and mauka areas, while showers will also regularly reach leeward areas due to the strength of the trades.

A more unsettled pattern appears to overspread the state Friday through the weekend, bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall to much of the island chain.